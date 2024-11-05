Flow State Episode 251 (Free)

Today’s Flow State episode – three hours of calm instrumental music – is available to everyone, apropos of nothing. Along with new discoveries and recent recs from the community, this mix has some of our favorite ambient tracks from 2024 so far. Highlights include Alaskan Tapes, Surya Botofasina, Belle Chen, Oliver Coates, Nala Sinephro, Ry Cooder, Prairiewolf, Yussef Dayes, and Four Tet. The full tracklist with timestamps is below. If you enjoy the mix, hear future Tuesday episodes in full by subscribing to Flow State. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Harold Budd & Brian Eno - A Stream With Bright Fish

0:03:43 - Cheihei Hatakeyama & Shun Ishiwaka - M6

0:12:48 - Innesti - Dream Observatory

0:18:12 - Sachi Kobayashi - Moonlight

0:22:13 - Celer - Absolute Receptivity of All the Nerves

0:35:22 - Masayoshi Fujita - Nord Ambient

0:40:05 - øjeRum - Untitled (Selected Organ Works 7)

0:48:00 - Alaskan Tapes - Delirium Hums

0:52:48 - Lord of the Isles & Ellen Renton - Last Day

0:56:29 - Chihei Hatakeyama - Sometimes

1:00:53 - Jogging House - Gone

1:06:46 - Surya Botofasina - Turiyasangitananda Eternal Pranams

1:13:04 - Felicia Atkinson - Thinking Iceberg

1:25:23 - Saapato - Gone Away Again

1:30:23 - amelia courthouse - One Fine Morning

1:36:56 - Julia Gjertsen - In the Fog

1:43:30 - Masahiro Sugaya - Afternoon of the Appearing Fish

1:52:54 - Belle Chen - Half a Moment

1:56:50 - Nils Frahm - Butter Notes

2:01:54 - Sarah Davachi - Prologo

2:12:56 - Kalia Vandever - Temper the Wound

2:16:35 - Priori - Segue

2:19:47 - Oliver Coates - Please be normal

2:23:22 - Nala Sinephro - Continuum 3

2:27:18 - Felbm - Decay

2:32:02 - J. Albert - Dispel

2:37:10 - Ry Cooder - Paris, Texas

2:39:46 - SUSS - Wichita

2:45:10 - Prairiewolf - Lighthouse

2:48:10 - Yussef Dayes - Portrait of Tracy (Live from Malibu)

2:51:17 - Prairiewolf - Lunar Deluxe

2:58:22 - Paul Mauriat - Love is Blue

3:00:54 - Four Tet - So Blue

3:06:02 - Frunk29 - double rainbow