Flow State Episode 250

Good morning.

Today’s mix – the big two five oh – begins with a few tracks from øjeRum, the rec from yesterday. There’s some newish ambient from Bruce Brubaker (who has a new set of Brian Eno covers), Tristan Arp, and Landon Metz. There’s some instrumental guitar from Masahiro Sugaya, Josh Kaufman, and ML Buch. There’s a transcendent track from Lea Bertucci from 2021. The tempo picks up with Casino Versus Japan, Isan, and Kolumbo (h/t Dinner Music

0:00:00 - øjeRum - Fraværsfugl

0:04:43 - øjeRum - Coreless Whisper