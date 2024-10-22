Flow State Episode 249

Good morning.

Today’s mix opens with a track from Alaskan Tapes’ new album, Something Ephemeral, followed by ambient pieces by Poemme, Taylor Deupree, and Harold Budd. We play an echoey cello piece from Oliver Coates’ excellent new album, which we’ll be recommending soon. There’s solo piano by Julia Gjertsen, Marika Takeuchi, and Henrik Lindstrand. A composition by Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou was recently given a beautiful arrangement on piano and strings, which we feature around the halfway point. The back half consists of a few longer instrumentals by Ghost, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Jill Fraser, and more. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Alaskan Tapes - Delirium Hums

0:04:43 - Poemme - Evening Wind