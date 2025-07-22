Flow State Episode 245

Today’s mix opens with a few new gorgeous ambient pieces by Hammock, Jeremiah Chu & Marta Sofia Honer, and Hiram. We continue with instrumentals by Devin Sarno, Félicia Atkinson, The Vernon Spring, and Fuubutsushi. There’s a fingerstyle solo guitar piece by Will Graefe, whose two new volumes of guitar instrumentals are sensational. The pace picks up with Sally Anne Morgan, Disiniblud (Rachika Nayar & Nina Keith), and Saffron Bloom. We round things out with Kiln (new record) and Helena Hauff et al. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Hammock - Requiem for Johan

0:04:17 - Jeremiah Chu & Marta Sofia Honer - On the Other Sea

0:08:20 - Hiram - Slow Growth

0:25:31 - Devin Sarno - Transmuted

0:31:11 - Félicia Atkinson - Green

0:34:36 - Félicia Atkinson - Rose

0:42:19 - Morgan Szymanski & Tommy Perman - Birds of Paradise

0:45:06 - The Vernon Spring - Requiem for Reem

0:47:47 - Fuubutsushi - I Hold Dearly (For Miles)

0:54:55 - Will Graefe - Shadow Country

0:59:44 - Loscil - Silos

1:06:12 - Fuubutsushi - Shepherd’s Stroll (Live)

1:14:28 - Sally Anne Morgan - Dog’s Dream

1:20:19 - Disiniblud - whole30 Fight Club

1:24:14 - Morgan Szymanski & Tommy Perman - Esperanza

1:28:19 - Saffron Bloom - Ultimate Acceptance

1:32:50 - Kiln - Brutalist Desk Object

1:36:30 - Helena Hauff, F#X & Black Sites - C4