Flow State Episode 328

Today’s mix opens with a new track by a. vos, followed by a collaboration between Alaskan Tapes, Blu Miles, and Ann Annie. Also new ambient by Maston & Greg Foat, Eluvium, Exportion, and Black Boboi. We excerpt a single by ambient trombonist Kalia Vandever, and then play a track from guitarist Bill Orcutt’s new record with cellist Mabe Fratti. There are two tracks from the Life Aquatic soundtrack: one by Sven Libaek and the other by Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo. Drums come in with Seefeel, tamanaramen, Yuni Wa, and Larry Heard. A hypnotic track from Karim’s debut LP leads into the Mothersbaugh track to close. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - a. vos - halos

0:02:44 - Alaskan Tapes, Blu Miles, Ann Annie - In-Cloud

0:06:24 - Maston & Greg Foat - Carving Jade

0:08:53 - Eluvium - Communication