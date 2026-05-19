Flow State Episode 327

Today’s mix opens with instrumentals by Hania Rani and Harold Budd. There’s some ambient country, beginning with a track off of SUSS’s new album, followed by Corntuth, Golden Brown, Joe Webb, Daniel Lanois, and Lau Ro. There’s a live recording of Suzanne Ciani featuring Actress. Then some band instrumentals by Zero 7 and Setting, before electronic music by Satoshi Tomiie and Jereon Search. A synth composition by Nine Inch Nails alum Alessandro Cortini closes out the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Hania Rani - Esja

0:04:10 - Harold Budd - Down the Slopes to the Meadow