Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 327
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Flow State Episode 327

May 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Today’s mix opens with instrumentals by Hania Rani and Harold Budd. There’s some ambient country, beginning with a track off of SUSS’s new album, followed by Corntuth, Golden Brown, Joe Webb, Daniel Lanois, and Lau Ro. There’s a live recording of Suzanne Ciani featuring Actress. Then some band instrumentals by Zero 7 and Setting, before electronic music by Satoshi Tomiie and Jereon Search. A synth composition by Nine Inch Nails alum Alessandro Cortini closes out the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Hania Rani - Esja

0:04:10 - Harold Budd - Down the Slopes to the Meadow

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