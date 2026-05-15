It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Noémi Büchi, a Swiss-French composer and pianist from Zürich. At a young age she discovered music by pressing the keys on her parents’ “ancient, unused, and out-of-tune piano,” she told 15Questions. She studied the piano classically, and then at university embraced the freedom of synthesizers. In her original music, she pays as much attention to composition as sound design, emphasizing the physicality of sound, inspired by Éliane Radigue among others. We’re first playing her new album, Exuvie, which came out in March. “I suppose” and “structure undone” are highlights. We’re also playing Does It Still Matter from 2024, a set of dramatic electroacoustic compositions, with piano foregrounding some tracks such as the brilliant “Collective Disaster.”

Exuvie - Noémi Büchi (36m, manipulated vocals on tracks 6 and 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Does It Still Matter - Noémi Büchi (36m, slight vocals on track 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.