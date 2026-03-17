Flow State Ep. 318: Film Scores

Today’s mix is all film scores, following the Oscars this past Sunday. The scores nominated this year are all featured: Alexandre Desplat’s Frankenstein, Jerskin Fendrix’s Bugonia, Ludwig Göransson’s Sinners, Jonny Greenwood’s One Battle, and Max Richter’s Hamnet. Those are interleaved between classic themes (by Bernard Herrmann, John Williams, John Barry, etc.) and more recent standouts (by Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Nicholas Britell, etc.). We could only fit so many tracks into two hours, so if there’s one you love but don’t see, comment below. Some track names have the film title in it, but for those that don’t, see if you can guess the film by ear. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Richard Strauss - Also Sprach Zarathustra

0:01:36 - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Hand Covers Bruise

0:05:43 - Ry Cooder - Paris, Texas

0:10:35 - Nicholas Britell - Little’s Theme

0:11:20 - Vangelis - Chariots of Fire (Edit)

0:14:41 - Emile Mossert - Jacob and the Stone