Flow State Ep. 296: Passed Recordings Label Edit

Today’s mix is a label edit of Passed Recordings on their Bandcamp page.) The first hour, available to everyone, is mostly ambient music, featuring artists such as Exit Chamber, Ed Herbers, Asha Patera, and passengers. The second hour, which is behind the paywall, expands into more experimental electronic music and beats, with artists such as Tari Vega, conno, Cavern Cult, and I felt it in my sleep. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Exit Chamber - In the Darkness, Hope

0:03:24 - Take Me There - One Day Soon

0:06:52 - Unruly Disturbance - Another Ending (Homage to Brian)

0:11:22 - Exit Chamber - The Things We Had To Leave Behind

0:18:00 - Ed Herbers - Up All Night

0:23:18 - Asha Patera - Form of Energy

0:26:26 - Unruly Disturbance - I Love My GR-1 (Side A)

0:33:20 - Ed Herbers - A Room of One’s Own

0:35:58 - passengers & Tari Vega - Run

0:43:55 - Exit Chamber - Their Grave, The Stars

0:48:11 - Ed Herbers - Rumination

0:50:41 - G!GA LURGH - Echoes from Arkadia, Pt. 1

0:53:55 - David Aimone - Bottom Bay