Flow State Ep. 277 (RVNG Intl. Label Edit)

Today’s mix is a label edit of RVNG Intl., a Brooklyn-based label founded in 2003. (We pronounce it “revenge” but their website says, “As for the correct pronunciation of RVNG, please consult the cosmos.”) We’ve featured many RVNG records over the years, so we were delighted to pore through their archives with Matt, the founder. This fully instrumental mix comes on the heels of the label’s latest release, Under a Familiar Sun by The Vernon Spring. The titular track from that record kicks us off, followed by one of our favorite songs of all time, “Hollywood Dream Trip,” which we only recently learned RVNG was responsible for putting out. We move through ambient, new age, and electronic pieces by artists such as Bing & Ruth, Ariel Kalma, Paule Anna Strom, Arp, Oliver Coates, and Wayne Phoenix. We play a Satomimagae ambient/field recording piece we hadn’t heard before (she has a fantastic new album). We continue with instrumentals by Emily A. Sprague, Rachika Nayar, Ka Baird, Dialect, and more. Greg Fox is responsible for the first all-drum-solo track on a Flow State mix in memory. Then the pace picks up with the likes of Kate NV, Pink Skull, Blondes, and Flore Laurentienne, before Horse Lords play us out. This episode is available to everyone, so feel free to share far and wide.

0:00:00 - The Vernon Spring - Under A Familiar Sun

0:02:36 - Syrinx - Hollywood Dream Trip

0:07:42 - Isik Kural - Daywarm Birds

0:09:20 - Bing & Ruth,

- The Towns We Love Is Our Town

0:15:37 - Ariel Kalma - Echorgan

0:21:00 - Visible Cloaks, Yoshio Ojima, & Satsuki Shibano - Atelier

0:27:18 - Pauline Anna Strom - Freedom at the 45th Floor

0:31:29 - Spencer Doran - Matyora’s Song

0:33:03 - The Vernon Spring - Requiem for Reem

0:35:38 - Ian William Craig & Daniel Lentz - Tasteful Gloss

0:38:55 - Flore Laurentienne - Fleuve V

0:42:20 - Sussan Deyhim & Richard Horowitz - Smelting Loop 6

0:46:05 - Arp & Anthony Moore - Wild Grass I (for Arthur Russell)

0:49:20 - Oliver Coates - Please be normal

0:52:55 - Satomimagae - Kouji

0:55:12 - Wayne Phoenix - Latika’s Grace (it’s not what you go through, it’s how you go through it)

0:57:55 - Emily A. Sprague - Silken Pt. 2.1

1:01:42 - Mark Renner - Riverside

1:04:08 - Black Decelerant - five

1:07:07 - Rachika Nayar - memory as miniatures

1:09:46 - Ka Baird - Pulse

1:12:10 - M. Sage - Evenin’ Out

1:15:01 - Craig Leon - One Hundred Steps

1:19:44 - Dialect - Born Through

1:22:07 - Greg Fox - Contact (dukkha & domanassa)

1:26:10 - Kate NV - дуб OAK

1:30:07 - Discovery Zone - Keep It Lite

1:34:10 - Pink Skull - Bee Nose (Riley Ace of Spies Mix)

1:36:50 - VHVL - sew

1:39:06 - Blondes - Andrew

1:48:37 - Maxmillion Dunbar - Loving the Drift

1:54:47 - Flore Laurentienne - Route

1:57:38 - Horse Lords - Mess Mend