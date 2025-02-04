Flow State Ep. 263: Ghostly Label Edit

Today’s mix is all music from Ghostly International in honor of their recent reissue of Studio’s 2006 record, West Coast. Thanks to Sam Valenti IV the assistance (check out his newsletter, Herb Sundays West Coast, a 15-minute jam called “Out There.” We follow that up with Galcher Lustwerk before easing into Helios, Lusine, and Flow State staple Mary Lattimore. We play some pretty instrumentals from Heathered Pearls, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and Telefon Tel Aviv. Then some classic Ghostly productions from Tycho and Dabrye. The second hour (for paid subscribers) is more upbeat and electronic. This is the first of hopefully many label edits. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Studio - Out There

0:15:15 - Galcher Lustwerk - Lil Bit o Chocolit

0:20:55 - Helios - All The While

0:25:40 - Mary Lattimore - Don’t Look

0:33:36 - Lusine - Faceless

0:36:33 - Heathered Pearls - Caveat Emptor

0:39:23 - Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Emile Mosseri - Moon In Your Eye

0:41:30 - Telefon Tel Aviv - Map of What Is Effortless

0:46:44 - Mary Lattimore - The Warm Shoulder

0:51:35 - Tycho - Elegy

0:55:40 - Dabrye - Whoever Got You’s Gonna Get Got Too