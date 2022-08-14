In this episode, host Bob Holmes from SUSS joins co-host Luke Schneider, ambient pedal steel player from Nashville, TN, as they play music from Luke's pedal steel compilation "Chrome Universal" on Tompkins Square Records. This episode dates back to its original airing in August of 2022 and features Bob's first meeting with Luke, who went on to co-host 2 more episodes after this one, including our most recent episode 36. This episode is a perfect companion piece as it shows how the relationship between these two musicians has grown over the years.
Share this post
Ambient Country Episode 9: Luke Schneider (Repost)
www.flowstate.fm
Ambient Country Episode 9: Luke Schneider (Repost)
Aug 14, 2022
Ambient Country
Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Ambient Country Episode 9: Luke Schneider (Repost)