Ambient Country Episode 8: Andrew Tuttle

This episode of Ambient Country features host Bob Holmes of SUSS and his special guest Andrew Tuttle as they discuss Andrew's 2022 release "Fleeting Adventures". This episode was Andrew's first meeting with Bob and well before he collaborated with SUSS to record their LongForm Editions track "Rising". Listen to Bob and Andrew discuss his latest release as well as the music of Pan-American, Danny Paul Grody, The Nashville Ambient Ensemble, Ennio Morricone, SUSS and many more.

Sign up for SUSS updates here. Check out Bob’s series on Northern Spy “Across the Horizon” here.