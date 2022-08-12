Flow State
Ambient Country
Ambient Country Episode 8: Andrew Tuttle
0:00
-1:20:20

Ambient Country Episode 8: Andrew Tuttle

Aug 12, 2022
Share
Transcript

This episode of Ambient Country features host Bob Holmes of SUSS and his special guest Andrew Tuttle as they discuss Andrew's 2022 release "Fleeting Adventures". This episode was Andrew's first meeting with Bob and well before he collaborated with SUSS to record their LongForm Editions track "Rising". Listen to Bob and Andrew discuss his latest release as well as the music of Pan-American, Danny Paul Grody, The Nashville Ambient Ensemble, Ennio Morricone, SUSS and many more.

Sign up for SUSS updates here. Check out Bob’s series on Northern Spy “Across the Horizon” here.

SUSS Newsletter
A newsletter for all updates and info about ambient-country band SUSS.

Discussion about this podcast

Flow State
Ambient Country
Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Ambient Country Episode 36: Luke Schneider & Kyle Hamlett
Ambient Country Episode 35: Chuck Johnson
Ambient Country Episode 34: Pan-American, Chelsea Bridge, & MJ Guider
Ambient Country Episode 33: David Pajo
Ambient Country Episode 32: SUSS
Ambient Country Episode 31: Ann Annie
Ambient Country Episode 30: Hayden Pedigo
Ambient Country Episode 29: Pat Sansone