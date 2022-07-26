Ambient Country Episode 7

Flow State
Jul 26, 2022
Hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, this episode from July 2022 features Bob's first artist interview, featuring Chip Kinman (Rank & File, The Dils, Cowboy Nation, etc.) as he talks about his instrumental electronic album The Great Confrontation. The episode also features music by Kramer, Yasmin Williams, Matt Kivel, Mohave 3, SUSS, and many more.

Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
