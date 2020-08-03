Good morning.

Today we’re listening to William Tyler, an American guitarist from Nashville, TN. Tyler came to our attention via his original soundtrack for the A24 film First Cow. The soundtrack is stripped-down solo guitar and natural water sounds, evoking a back porch on the riverside. But first we’re playing Tyler’s 2016 album, Modern Country, on which he plays with a lowkey band. Tracks like “Highway Anxiety,” “I’m Gonna Live Forever,” and “Gone Clear” are some of our favorites by him. Last we’re playing 2019’s Goes West, which features the band more prominently.

Modern Country by William Tyler (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Music from First Cow by William Tyler (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Goes West by William Tyler (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

We are looking into Flow State merch. Reply to let us know if you’re interested in a T-shirt, cap, or candle.

Have a good start to your week.