Ambient Country Episode 47: David Moore

In today’s episode of Ambient Country, Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by co-host David Moore (Bing & Ruth, Cowboy Sadness) as they spend the hour talking about musical "blind spots." Every artist believes that their creativity is influenced by the music that they've listened to in their past, but in this episode Bob and David make the case for the music that you've missed along the way being important as well. This episode's musical "blind spots" include Bowie, Eno, Prince, Springsteen, and many more. The episode also features sneak peeks at the new David Moore submissions to the Across the Horizon music series, including tracks from Cowboy Sadness and a collaboration with Stephanie Coleman.

For Flow State, we’re listening to two records from David. The first is a live album he recorded in London with Steve Gunn, the other half of Bing & Ruth. The second is his 2024 collaboration with Peter Silberman (guitar, synth) and Nicholas Principe (drums). The trio call themselves Cowboy Sadness, and the record is called Selected Jambient Works, Vol. 1. We eagerly await volume two.

Live in London - Bing & Ruth (38m, vocal intro at the start)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Selected Jambient Works, Vol. 1 - Cowboy Sadness (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.