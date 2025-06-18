Ambient Country Episode 46: East Forest (Pt. 2)

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by co-host East Forest in the second part of this two-part episode. They discuss his music, his influences, and the approach to his psychedelic ceremonial practices. In addition to a great playlist of influences including Sigur Rós, loscil, and Aphex Twin, Bob & East discuss ambient music and robots; the danger of genres; and the benefits of putting a bed in your recording studio. East has extended his invention to all listeners of Ambient Country to enjoy his feature-length documentary "Music for Mushrooms" for free. Enjoy using this link for the next 10 days.

We’re playing East Forest’s 2019 album, Music for Mushrooms: A Soundtrack for the Psychedelic Practitioner. It’s five hours of gentle ambient music which can be enjoyed in any state of mind.

Music for Mushrooms: A Soundtrack for the Psychedelic Practitioner - East Forest (300m, Sigur Rós-like airy vocals on some tracks)

