Ambient Country Episode 45: East Forest (Pt. 1)

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, host Bob Holmes of SUSS welcomes co-host East Forest to the first of a two-part episode. East is a musician, producer, speaker, and ceremony guide, probably best known for his recent full-length film and album titled Music for Mushrooms. East discusses his music and film, but also brings along a playlist of music that has inspired his wellness music and practice. As an Ambient Country listener, you can screen the Music For Mushrooms documentary for free from now until June 26.

For Flow State’s selections we’re playing Lovingly: A Soundtrack for the Psychedelic Practitioner, Vol. III. It’s a collection of over six hours of gentle, longform ambient compositions that are largely improvised. As the co-hosts discuss on the podcast, this music is meant to inspire calm and mindfulness in any listener regardless of setting or state of mind.

Lovingly: A Soundtrack for the Psychedelic Practitioner, Vol. III - East Forest (374m, occasional light vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

