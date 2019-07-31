Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Marisa Anderson. Anderson’s guitar playing combines Flow State staple genres like ambient and electronic with traditional American guitar genres like blues and country. The resulting effect is similar to that of the previously featured Chuck Johnson: it’s good focus music that could score an existential Western film. We’re listening to Anderson’s acclaimed 2018 LP, Cloud Corner, and two of her earlier releases. All three are vocal-free. If you like what you hear, check out her Bandcamp and her Tiny Desk concert.

Cloud Corner by Marisa Anderson (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Into the Light by Marisa Anderson (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

The Golden Hour by Marisa Anderson (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

