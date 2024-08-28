Ambient Country Episode 34: Pan-American, Chelsea Bridge, & MJ Guider

On today’s episode of the Ambient Country podcast, Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by co-hosts Mark Nelson (Pan-American), Mallory Linehan (Chelsea Bridge), and Melissa Guion (MJ Guider) – the artists who are providing the first three releases in the Across the Horizon music series that Bob is launching on Northern Spy Records. This episode gives an exclusive sneak peak of their tracks, which will be released on September 4. Mark, Mallory, and Melissa also share the music they’ve been listening to lately, including Myriam Gendron, Sam Wilkes, Guests and many more.

You can listen to the music recommended on this show on Spotify or Amazon Music.

We’re listening to one album by each artist. Pan-American’s The Patience Fader from 2022 showcases his signature style of ethereal string recordings. Chelsea Bridge’s Leeanne from 2021 combines orderly violin performances with pure noise. MJ Guider’s Youth and Beauty is an instrumental EP from this past February, and as she says on the pod was a way of “rekindling” her relationship with the flute.

The Patience Fader - Pan-American (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Leeanne - Chelsea Bridge (30m, spoken/atmospheric vocals on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Youth and Beauty - MJ Guider (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

