Ambient Country Episode 33: David Pajo

On today’s episode of the Ambient Country podcast, Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by his co-host David Pajo (Slint, Tortoise, Papa M, Gang of Four) to discuss Pajo’s early influences including Arvo Pärt, Popol Vuh, Miles Davis, ZZ Top, Harmonia, and many more.

Known as the guitarist for ‘90s outfits Slint and Tortoise, Pajo has also created eclectic solo music, much of which is instrumental. We’re playing two of Pajo’s albums released under the name Papa M. First we’re playing A Broke Moon Rises from 2018, which is five acoustic guitar-led instrumentals, ending with an amazing cover of Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel im Spiegel.” Second up is 1999’s Live from a Shark Cage, which features lofi, freeform guitar recordings with the occasional drum machine.

A Broke Moon Rises - Papa M (40m, no vocals)

Live from a Shark Cage - Papa M (60m, spoken vocals on track 7)

