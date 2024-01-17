Bob Holmes from SUSS, along with his co-host Stelth Ulvang from the Lumineers and Heavy Gus talk about his music and influences. They are also joined by Emily Smith from The Alt-Country Show podcast, playing music from Stelth as well as Christine Bougie, Fuubutsushi, Walt McClements, Mohave 3 and many more!
Ambient Country Episode 26
Jan 17, 2024
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
