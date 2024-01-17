Flow State

Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 26
Ambient Country Episode 26

Jan 17, 2024

Bob Holmes from SUSS, along with his co-host Stelth Ulvang from the Lumineers and Heavy Gus talk about his music and influences. They are also joined by Emily Smith from The Alt-Country Show podcast, playing music from Stelth as well as Christine Bougie, Fuubutsushi, Walt McClements, Mohave 3 and many more!

