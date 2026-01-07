Across the Horizon Ep. 56: Six Missing

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by co-host Six Missing aka TJ Dumser. Dumser is best known for his ambient and soundscape work, as well as his collaborations with Patrik Berg Almkvisth, Foam and Sand, Robert Koch, and B9. One of his latest collaborations was with SUSS, which they discuss on the episode. Most surprisingly, TJ brings along a playlist of music that inspired his initial love for performing including Pink Floyd, Phish, Grateful Dead, Nels Cline, The Allman Brothers, and more. You can listen to the music featured on this episode via playlists here.

For Flow State we’re listening to Six Missing’s two latest LPs. Without Mind came out in 2025 and consists of meditative compositions for piano and synth – specifically a eurorack, Moog Matriarch, and Minimoog. Here For Now, from 2023, is more atmospheric and multi-instrumental. About the latter TJ wrote, “It is recommended you place headphones on and listen while in a darkened and quiet room, though wherever you most prefer to listen is the ideal location. Closing your eyes may result in occasional inner journeying, this is intentional.”

Without Mind - Six Missing (84m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Here For Now - Six Missing (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.