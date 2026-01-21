Across the Horizon Ep. 57: David Moore (Pt 1)

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined once again by composer and pianist David Moore (Bing & Ruth, Cowboy Sadness). In this first of two parts, they discuss deep listening and solo piano pieces, including artists Glenn Gould, Morton Feldman, Sergei Prokofiev, and Emahoy Guèbrou. Bob and David also discuss the music and recording process behind David's forthcoming album of solo piano works, Graze the Bell.

For Flow State, we’re listening to two albums by Bing & Ruth, the ambient ensemble Moore started in 2006 as a jazz student at The New School. First we’re playing Tomorrow Was the Golden Age, which came out in 2014. It leads with Moore’s searching piano, accompanied by bass, cello, and clarinets. Second we’re playing No Home of the Mind, from 2017, which features similar instruments and leans into reverb.

Tomorrow Was the Golden Age - Bing & Ruth (57m, no vocals)

No Home of the Mind - Bing & Ruth (59m, no vocals)

