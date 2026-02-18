Across the Horizon Ep. 59: Clarice Jensen

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by his co-host, the cellist and composer Clarice Jensen, to discuss the music of her friends and mentors: Max Richter, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Stars of the Lid, and more. She also discusses her latest releases, including her submissions to the new Across the Horizon Vol. 2 series.

For Flow State, we’re listening to two of Jensen’s solo records. in holiday clothing, out of the great darkness came out in October of last year, and consists of her cello loops processed through various effects. The title comes from a Rilke line in Letters to a Young Poet. We’re also playing Esthesis, her 2022 record, which is structured around seven emotions and brings in accompanists: piano from Timo Andres and voice from Laura Lutzke, Francesca Federico, and Emma Broughton.

in holiday clothing, out of the great darkness - Clarice Jensen (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Esthesis - Clarice Jensen (38m, blendt-in vocals on tracks 3 and 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.