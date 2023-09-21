Flow State

Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 22
Sep 21, 2023

Hosted by Bob Holmes from SUSS, Ambient Country explores the wide landscape of instrumental music. This episode features Colin Newman (Wire) and Malka Spigel (Minimal Compact) and their most recent project Immersion. This episode features music that inspires them including Popol Vuh, Felbm, Steve Reich, Mdou Moctar, SUSS and many more. 

