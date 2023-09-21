Hosted by Bob Holmes from SUSS, Ambient Country explores the wide landscape of instrumental music. This episode features Colin Newman (Wire) and Malka Spigel (Minimal Compact) and their most recent project Immersion. This episode features music that inspires them including Popol Vuh, Felbm, Steve Reich, Mdou Moctar, SUSS and many more.
Ambient Country Episode 22
Sep 21, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
