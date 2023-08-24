Hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, Ambient Country explores the wide variety of instrumental music. This episode is co-hosted by Blake Conley of Droneroom as he guides listeners through the hinterlands of ambient country, including tracks by Date Palms, Pete Fosco, Departure Street, Cortege, Black Duck and many more.
Ambient Country Episode 21
Aug 24, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
