Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 21
Aug 24, 2023

Hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, Ambient Country explores the wide variety of instrumental music. This episode is co-hosted by Blake Conley of Droneroom as he guides listeners through the hinterlands of ambient country, including tracks by Date Palms, Pete Fosco, Departure Street, Cortege, Black Duck and many more. 

