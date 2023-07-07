Flow State

Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 19
Ambient Country Episode 19

Jul 07, 2023

This is the first part of a two-part interview where Bob Holmes of SUSS speaks with Steve Gunn and David Moore about their recent collaboration as well as their work with other artists, including David's Bing & Ruth. They also bring along an amazing playlist of artists, including Hayden Pedigo, Charlie Christian, Frantz Casseus, Willamette and many more.

