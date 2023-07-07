This is the first part of a two-part interview where Bob Holmes of SUSS speaks with Steve Gunn and David Moore about their recent collaboration as well as their work with other artists, including David's Bing & Ruth. They also bring along an amazing playlist of artists, including Hayden Pedigo, Charlie Christian, Frantz Casseus, Willamette and many more.
Ambient Country Episode 19
Jul 07, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
