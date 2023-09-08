Flow State

Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 16
Sep 08, 2023

In this episode, we explore the wide range of Cosmic Americana music. Co-hosted by Lara Bennett from Petal Motel, we feature instrumental artists from her new album release, "Compassion: a Petal Motel Compilation for Human Rights" which is a benefit project for the National Network of Abortion Funds. Some of the artists featured on this episode include Seawind of Battery, The Royal Arctic Institute, The Howard Hughes Suite, Droneroom, Bobby Lee, SUSS and many more.

