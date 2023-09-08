In this episode, we explore the wide range of Cosmic Americana music. Co-hosted by Lara Bennett from Petal Motel, we feature instrumental artists from her new album release, "Compassion: a Petal Motel Compilation for Human Rights" which is a benefit project for the National Network of Abortion Funds. Some of the artists featured on this episode include Seawind of Battery, The Royal Arctic Institute, The Howard Hughes Suite, Droneroom, Bobby Lee, SUSS and many more.
Ambient Country Episode 16
Sep 08, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
