Ambient Country Episode 10: Hayden Pedigo (Repost)
Ambient Country Episode 10: Hayden Pedigo (Repost)

Jan 25, 2025
Transcript

Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by guitarist Hayden Pedigo. Dating back to September 2022, this is one of the first artist interviews on Ambient Country and the first time that Bob had Hayden on the show, who went on to become a recurring co-host over the years. Hayden discusses his release "Letting Go" as well as his (at the time) unreleased album The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored. The episode includes tracks from Balmorhea, North Americans, Yasmin Williams, and a never-before released track from SUSS.

Discussion about this podcast

Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
