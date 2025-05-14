Ambient Country Ep. 44: Friends We Made Along the Road (SXSW Edition)

In this episode of Ambient Country, host Bob Holmes of SUSS plays music and interviews from artists that SUSS played with at this year's SXSW music festival in Austin, TX. Those include neo-folk rockers Frail Talk and Little Mazarn; cosmic country kratutrockers Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country; singer/songwriter Jerry David DeCicca; ambient composer SixMissing; and SUSS collaborators Immersion.

On Flow State we’re listening to two records from artists who appear on the show. FIrst we’re playing the new EP from Six Missing, an Austin-based ambient musician. The EP is called Without Mind: Identify, and it’s four mellow, low-frequency, enveloping compositions. Second we’re playing the collaborative LP from Immersion and SUSS which came out earlier this year: Nanocluster, Vol. 3. That one combines the ambient country twang of SUSS with the Air-inspired studio plushness of Immersion.

Without Mind: Identify - Six Missing (34m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Nanocluster, Vol. 3 - Immersion & SUSS (40m, vocals on tracks 2 and 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.