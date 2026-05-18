Today we’re listening to SUSS, an American band based in New York City. The trio has done a Flow State interview, contributed a guest rec (The Necks), and member Bob Holmes hosts the Across the Horizon show. In 2016 Holmes formed the group with fellow veteran musicians Jonathan Gregg, Pat Irwin, and Gary Leib (with William Garrett helping on the boards). “Ambient country” was the phrase that defined the band’s approach, channeling influences like Ry Cooder, Daniel Lanois, and Ennio Morricone. Their debut record, Ghost Box from 2018, epitomized the style, especially its iconic opener “Wichita” and followup “Late Night Call.” Leib, who played synths in the band and was also an underground cartoonist, passed away in 2021. The group’s latest record, Counting Sunsets, came out on Friday, and plays their signature style of pedal steel-infused ambient with a wistful air. Also worth checking out is their live performance on KEXP from the end of ‘24.

Counting Sunsets - SUSS (39m, no vocals)

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Ghost Box - SUSS (60m, no vocals)

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