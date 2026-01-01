Flow State

Across the Horizon
Across the Horizon @ Big Ears 2026 Special Edition
Across the Horizon @ Big Ears 2026 Special Edition

Jan 01, 2026

Bob Holmes (of SUSS) hosts this special podcast that features the artists at this year's Across the Horizon Showcase at Big Ears 2026. Pulled from interviews Bob has had over the last few years, the show features the music and artists who will be performing at this event, including Pan-American, Chuck Johnson, Hayden Pedigo, Gwenifer Raymond, Ken Pomeroy, Dave Harrington, Luke Schneider, Walt McClements and SUSS.

