Bob Holmes (of SUSS) hosts this special podcast that features the artists at this year's Across the Horizon Showcase at Big Ears 2026. Pulled from interviews Bob has had over the last few years, the show features the music and artists who will be performing at this event, including Pan-American, Chuck Johnson, Hayden Pedigo, Gwenifer Raymond, Ken Pomeroy, Dave Harrington, Luke Schneider, Walt McClements and SUSS.
Across the Horizon @ Big Ears 2026 Special Edition
Jan 01, 2026
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
