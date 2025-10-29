Today we’re listening to Clarice Jensen, an American cellist and composer based in New York. We previously recommended her music in 2022. She studied at Juilliard and performed with Stars of the Lid and Jóhann Jóhannsson, from whom she came to appreciate “the value of taking one’s time, of finding beautiful sonorities that last for long durations,” she told 15 Questions. Her new album, In holiday clothing, out of the great darkness, came out a couple weeks ago. It’s mostly solo cello, channeling J.S. Bach, with touches of reverb and other effects. We’re also revisiting her debut solo LP, For This From That Will Be Filled, which is a series of cello meditations that is at once minimalist and cinematic.

In holiday clothing, out of the great darkness - Clarice Jensen (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

For This From That Will Be Filled - Clarice Jensen (50m, hint of vocals toward the end of track 4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.