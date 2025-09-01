Today we’re listening to Luke Schneider, an American pedal steel guitarist and composer from Dayton, Ohio. We previously recommended his music when he appeared on the Ambient Country podcast last October. He started playing guitar at a young age and then shifted his attention to pedal steel in college. He moved to Nashville and was active in various music scenes there, especially the nexus of new age and country. His new record, For Dancing in Quiet Light, constructs gentle ambient soundscapes from the pedal steel guitar through strategic use of loops and effects. It pairs well with his 2020 debut LP, Altar of Harmony, which similarly stretched the limits of his primary instrument.

For Dancing in Quiet Light - Luke Schneider (37m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Altar of Harmony - Luke Schneider (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

