Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hammock, a post-rock band from Nashville. They apply effects to strings and guitar that make those instruments sound like synth pads – similar to what Radiohead did on “Treefingers.” We’re playing Universalis and Mysterium, LPs from the past couple years, which are comforting ambient records. We’ve also included the beautiful Longest Year EP, which the band made after member Marc Byrd’s home was destroyed in the 2010 Nashville floods. Let us know what you think by replying to this email.

Universalis by Hammock (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Mysterium by Hammock (60m, 🗣 background vocals on track 5 and some choral) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Longest Year EP by Hammock (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Good luck with the start to your week.

❤️ ❤️ ❤️