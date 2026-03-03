Flow State Ep. 316: Daft Punk Instrumental Mix

Today’s mix is inspired by Ben Cardew’s recent report on Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter DJing with Fred Again. We cherry-picked instrumentals from across Daft Punk’s discography beginning with “Nightvision” from Discovery. That’s followed by tracks from TRON: Legacy and the drumless edition of Random Access Memories (released in 2023). There are a bunch of B-sides and remixes that eschew vocals: the Japan-exclusive “Horizon” from RAM, Moby’s remix of “Son of Flynn,” Masters at Work’s remix of “Around the World,” and Daft Punk’s own “Digital Dub.” We play a couple solo Bangalter singles from his Roulé days: “Club Soda” and “On Da Rocks.” The rest of the mix includes some of the duo’s better-known instrumentals from Homework and Discovery, such as “Da Funk,” “Voyager,” “Aerodynamic,” and “Revolution 909.” The mix ends with the drumless version of “Contact,” the final track from RAM. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Daft Punk - Nightvision

0:01:31 - Daft Punk - Father and Son

0:04:32 - Daft Punk - Motherboard (Drumless Edition)

0:07:42 - Daft Punk - Adagio for TRON