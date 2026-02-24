Flow State Episode 315

Today’s mix opens with new ambient music by Yeong Die, Líom, Chantal Michelle, and KMRU. We play a track from Nine Inch Nails’ score for TRON: Ares, which has the usual Reznor/Ross foreboding sweetness. There are jazz pieces old and new, by Pino Palldino & Blake Mills, Matthew Halsall, the Phi-Psonics, and Keith Jarrett. The pace picks up with Tom Esselle, Lone, and Pizza Hotline. A field recording from Davi Music’s new environmental album, Standing Still/Five Nature Soundscapes, concludes the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Yeong Die - Nap Time (for Mom)

0:04:22 - Líom - Ends