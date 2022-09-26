Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nils Frahm, a German pianist and composer. This is our fourth time featuring Frahm. Frahm’s latest album, Music for Animals, came out this past Friday. It has 10 longform ambient meditations inspired by the natural world. “It’s good we have symphonies and music where there’s a development,” Frahm said, contextualizing the record, “but a waterfall doesn’t need an Act 1, 2, 3, then an outcome, and nor do the leaves on a tree in a storm.” As we said the first time, we particular enjoy Frahm’s music because it creates what this newsletter is always after, an atmosphere of profundity.

Music for Animals - Nils Frahm (190m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.