Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nils Frahm, German pianist and composer. His 2011 album Felt collects some of his early minimalist and ambient pieces that helped put him on the map. Next is Frahm’s soundtrack for the 2015 film Victoria, which is an amazing heist movie shot completely in one take. His score begins with DJ Koze’s club edit and then settles into his beautiful piano and synth works – ending with two more club tracks. Empty, which came out last week, features soft, somber piano pieces, whose simplicity and lightness expresses absence. All three albums create what this newsletter is always looking for: an atmosphere of profundity.

Felt by Nils Frahm (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Music for the Motion Picture Victoria by Nils Frahm (50m, vocals in second half of first track) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Empty by Nils Frahm (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday today.