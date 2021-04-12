Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nils Frahm, a German pianist and composer from Berlin. We first recommended him a year ago, and since then he’s released two more albums. Graz, which came out a couple weeks ago, is a new batch of soft solo piano for which Frahm is well-known. Tripping with Nils Frahm, released in December, is a set of live recordings made two years prior at Funkhaus in Berlin. The collection consists of some solo piano (e.g. the gorgeous “My Friend the Forest”) but also improvisations with keyboard and lots of gear. We’re playing that album first.

Tripping with Nils Frahm - Nils Frahm (80m, no vocals; some crowd noises)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Graz - Nils Frahm (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.