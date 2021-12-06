Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nils Frahm, a German pianist and composer from Berlin. This is our third time recommending Frahm, whose delicate and heartfelt piano compositions embody the spirit of Flow State. He just released a compilation of unreleased recordings made between 2009 and 2021 called Old Friends New Friends. “Maybe I could say it’s an album I worked on for twelve years, and finally I have enough material?” Frahm mused. We’re also re-upping his live album, Tripping with Nils Frahm, which we featured previously and enjoy deeply.

Old Friends New Friends - Nils Frahm (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Tripping with Nils Frahm - Nils Frahm (80m, no vocals; some crowd noises)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.