Today we’re listening to Hermanos Gutiérrez, two guitar-playing brothers born in Ecuador and raised in Switzerland. We first recommended them in March of last year. Alejandro and Estevan picked up guitar while in school, focusing on milonga (Argentinian folk) and classical music. When they started recording together in the 2010s, they reflected a wide range of influences: Ennio Morricone, Dilermando Reis, Ry Cooder, Los Indios Tabajaras. This past June, they released the LP Sonido C​ó​smico, a cool, psychedelic record produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, on which they “leave the desert for the cosmos.” We’re also revisiting the brothers’ 2021 record Eternamente, which in comparison does sound more grounded.

Sonido C​ó​smico - Hermanos Gutiérrez (40m, no vocals)

Eternamente - Hermanos Gutiérrez (50m, no vocals)

