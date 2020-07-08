Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ennio Morricone, an Italian composer. Morricone, who passed away on Monday, scored around 500 movies and created some of the most iconic musical moments in film history. We’re playing four of his more overlooked scores, which aren’t often included in the Morricone “best of” lists. We have one score for each decade from the ‘60s through the ‘90s, starting with the soft, lovely orchestral Butterfly score from 1981. Our four recs end where Morricone began, with his first score: 1961’s Il Federale. If you’re curious about Morricone’s life, check out the New York Times’ obituary.

Butterfly by Ennio Morricone (50m, occasional non-lyric vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Così Come Sei by Ennio Morricone (60m, vocals on “Dance On”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Il Principe Del Deserto by Ennio Morricone (80m, choral voice) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Il Federale by Ennio Morricone (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

A reminder: Google is folding Google Play Music into YouTube Music, so we will replace Google Play links with Amazon Music links starting next week. We’re also going to try to make it less cumbersome to open Spotify links.

