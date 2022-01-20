Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Los Indios Tabajaras, two Brazilian brothers who both played guitar. The brothers, indigenous Tabajara from the northeastern state of Ceará, set off for Rio de Janeiro in 1933.1 There they found success as performers and later signed with RCA Records, releasing several international hits. First we’re playing Lo Mejor De, a best-of album that shows the duo’s range across many genres and sometimes brings in other instruments. We’re also playing their 1966 album, Casually Classic, whose guitar-only covers of Chopin, Tchaikovsky, and the like showcase the brothers’ classical training, folk/pop sensibility, and pure virtuosity.
Lo Mejor De - Los Indios Tabajaras (100m, basically no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music2 / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal
Casually Classic - Los Indios Tabajaras (30m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal
Have a really nice Thursday.
via AllMusic, who also suggests an early reason for their eclecticism: “During the three years spent on the journey, they collected a number of regional musics.”
Substitution
This is wonderful!
Love this one