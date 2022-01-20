Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Los Indios Tabajaras, two Brazilian brothers who both played guitar. The brothers, indigenous Tabajara from the northeastern state of Ceará, set off for Rio de Janeiro in 1933. There they found success as performers and later signed with RCA Records, releasing several international hits. First we’re playing Lo Mejor De, a best-of album that shows the duo’s range across many genres and sometimes brings in other instruments. We’re also playing their 1966 album, Casually Classic, whose guitar-only covers of Chopin, Tchaikovsky, and the like showcase the brothers’ classical training, folk/pop sensibility, and pure virtuosity.

Lo Mejor De - Los Indios Tabajaras (100m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Casually Classic - Los Indios Tabajaras (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.