Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 24
Ambient Country Episode 24

Nov 10, 2023

In this episode, Bob Holmes from SUSS takes the listener on a journey through the Nashville ambient scene, including music and interviews with artists including Luke Schneider, Hammock, Rich Ruth, Eve Maret, Belly Full of Stars, Joseph Allred and many more.



