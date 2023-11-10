In this episode, Bob Holmes from SUSS takes the listener on a journey through the Nashville ambient scene, including music and interviews with artists including Luke Schneider, Hammock, Rich Ruth, Eve Maret, Belly Full of Stars, Joseph Allred and many more.
Ambient Country Episode 24
Nov 10, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
