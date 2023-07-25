This is part 2 of our two-part podcast with the musician Mark Nelson of Pan-American and Labradford., where he talks about his music and influences, as well as a few new favorites, including artists like Michael Grigoni, Walt McClements, More Eaze, SUSS and many more.
Ambient Country Episode 18
Jul 25, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
