Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 18
Ambient Country Episode 18

Jul 25, 2023

This is part 2 of our two-part podcast with the musician Mark Nelson of Pan-American and Labradford., where he talks about his music and influences, as well as a few new favorites, including artists like Michael Grigoni, Walt McClements, More Eaze, SUSS and many more. 

