Good morning.

Today we’re listening to SUSS, an ambient country band based in New York City. We originally featured them back in July 2020. The band makes pensive instrumentals using synths, pedal steel, harmonium, and other country music tools. At the end of 2020 SUSS released Promise, which is what we’re playing first. “Writing, recording, and mixing during the pandemic quarantine, SUSS used their music to come to grips with concepts such as ‘promise’ and ‘hope’ and what they could still mean in this day and age.” We’re also re-upping Ghost Box from 2018, an ambient collection meant to evoke the environment of the American southwest.

Promise - SUSS (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Ghost Box by SUSS (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.