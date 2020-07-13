Good morning.

🆕 We’ve added Amazon Music links and removed Google Play links, given that Google is merging Play Music with YouTube Music. If the lack of Amazon Music links is what’s held you back from subscribing to Flow State, subscribe here for 10% off for your patience.

Today we’re listening to SUSS, an ambient country band based in New York City. Thanks to Michael for the recommendation. The four-piece group are alumni of bands like the B-52s and Rubber Rodeo. They use folk music instruments — acoustic guitar, pedal steel, mandolin, etc. — to make ambient music. Their tracks evoke the American southwest, and they’ve tongue-in-cheekly described their output as “music for carports.” We’re playing their only two LPs, Ghost Box and High Line, which contain some of the best focus music we’ve discovered this year.

Ghost Box by SUSS (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

High Line by SUSS (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good start to your week.