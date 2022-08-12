Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Shinichi Atobe, a Japanese electronic producer. We first featured Atobe back in July 2020. Since 2001, he’s released music on cult underground labels around the world, never quite revealing much about the who, when, or why behind the records. On his new album, Love of Plastic from this past January, the precisely programmed beats and bright synths give off an optimistic vibe. We’re also re-upping the excellent Heat from 2018.

Love of Plastic - Shinichi Atobe (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Heat - Shinichi Atobe (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.